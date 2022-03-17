Brighton drug dealer jailed for four years

A drug dealer has been jailed for more than four years after being caught with heroin, cocaine and herbal cannabis in Brighton.

Reis Forde, 26, pleaded guilty to three charges of being involved in drug dealing in Brighton when he appeared before Judge Martin Huseyin at Hove Crown Court.

Forde was caught with the drugs at a flat in Montpelier Road in May last year.

He also admitted being involved in dealing cocaine in Worthing in March 2020.

The offence took place just three weeks after he was arrested and questioned by police about the drug-related death of a 17-year-old girl at a flat in Hove.

No charges have been brought in relation to the death of Sophie Read in the basement flat in St Aubyns, in Hove.

Judge Huseyin jailed Forde for a total of 51 months on Friday 18 February.

A charge of having criminal property – a large quantity of cash in notes and coins – was ordered to lie on the file.

But the judge ordered steps to recover any proceeds of crime accrued by Forde in relation to the offences for which he was jailed.