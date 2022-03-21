BREAKING NEWS

Archive picture shows last restoration of Brighton’s Victoria Fountain

Posted On 21 Mar 2022 at 4:26 pm
The top of the Victoria Fountain being taken down for re-levelling in 1990. Picture by Jack Straw


A pivotal moment in the last restoration of Brighton’s Victoria Fountain has been unearthed, months before the next one begins.

Photographer Jack Straw posted this picture he took in 1990 of the top of the fountain being taken off for levelling.

The fountain’s restoration was completed in 1994, and the following year Prince Charles visited to commemorate it.

The fountain is now set to be dismantled again this winter for remedial repairs and refurbishment.

  1. Nathan Adler 21 March 2022 at 5.19pm Reply

    Look how fantastic the flower beds look, a vast difference to the current fence and wasteland.

