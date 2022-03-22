Hove man jailed for driving stolen cars with false number plates

A man from Hove has been jailed for driving stolen cars worth tens of thousands of pounds with false number plates.

Robert Thompson, 35, of Palmeira Mansions, Church Road, Hove, pleaded guilty to five offences at Lewes Crown Court last Thursday (17 March).

The judge, Mr Recorder Antonie Muller, jailed Thompson for 30 months, with half of the sentence to be served in the community on licence.

Sussex Police said: “Thompson was found behind the wheel of a £50,000 stolen Range Rover Velar on Wednesday 6 January 2021, which was driving under a false registration plate linked to a different Range Rover Velar which had been stolen from Brighton.

“The Range Rover Velar was found to have been stolen from a property in West Drayton in December 2020 and GPS data from Thompson’s phone linked him to the area at that time.

“He was also found to have been driving a Range Rover Evoque – valued at £13,500 – under false registration plates, which had been stolen from Hove in August 2020.

“He was arrested and released under investigation but, 12 months later, on Thursday 13 January 2022, a stolen Citroen Nemo van with false registration plates was found parked in front of his house.

“Police searched his property and found the keys to the Citroen and a quantity of cocaine.

“DNA and fingerprint evidence also linked him to a BMW X3 worth £12,000 stolen from Worthing in June 2020.

“Thompson pleaded guilty to three counts of receiving stolen goods in relation to the two Range Rovers and the BMW and two counts of fraudulently using false registration plates on the Range Rover Velar and Citroen Nemo.”

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Tom Duffy said: “Robert Thompson is a professional criminal, experienced in using false registration plates to hide his crimes.

“These thefts were of a significant value and had a huge impact on his victims and the community as a whole.

“Securing this custodial sentence for several offences over a number of years is testament to the teamwork that went into arresting Thompson and gathering the evidence that proved his crimes.

“I would like to thank the victims and everybody involved in the case for their help in bringing him to justice and reaffirm our commitment to making Brighton and Hove an inhospitable place for criminals.”