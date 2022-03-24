‘You Don’t Know The Blues’ until you have seen Eric Gales playing live

ERIC GALES + DANNY BRYANT – CONCORDE 2, BRIGHTON 23.3.22

Eric Gales (born October 29, 1974), also known as ‘Raw Dawg’, is an American blues rock guitarist, originally hailed as a child prodigy. As of 2022, Gales has recorded nineteen albums for major record labels and has done session and tribute work. He has also contributed vocals on several records by the Memphis rap groups Prophet Posse and Three 6 Mafia under the name Lil E.

Gales picked up the guitar at age four. His older siblings, Eugene and Manuel (Little Jimmy King), taught him songs and licks when he was young, in the style of Jimi Hendrix, Albert King, B.B. King and others. In 1985, the young Gales began to play at blues competitions with his brother Eugene backing him on bass. Although Gales plays a right-handed guitar “upside-down” (with the bass E string on the bottom), he is not naturally left-handed; he was taught by his brother, who is left-handed, and never second-guessed the untraditional technique.

Gales and his band took to the Concorde 2 stage in near pitch black, the only sound was the hissing of the smoke machine. Suddenly I think every white light on the stage light rig was switched on, it was bright and the band were totally lost in the swirling fog.

OK, let’s get some of the superlatives out of the way for this man and his guitar right off the bat! Stunning, super, awesome, gifted, talented, genius, creative and inventive. There you go, just a few words to describe Eric Gales. Oh yes one more, Blues!

Also before going any further, let’s talk about that bass! Stunning playing from Smoke Face! Masked for the set was the bass player looking a bit like the villain in the bond movie ‘Time To Die’ and a character from the Squid Games series. At times smoke poured from the players mask and from behind. An extraordinary spectacle.

The guitar started up in a true Gales blues rock and roll style for ‘Death Of Me’. I can pretty much guarantee it will be hard to drop the grin off your face when you see and hear this beauty played live. The playing was intricate and fast-fingered. This is from Gales new album ‘The Crown’.

Eric told us Joe Bonamassa claimed that he was: “one of the best, if not the best in the world,” with praise and comments like that you really do need to pay attention and listen to this extraordinary bluesman.

Another blues rocker ‘Smokestack Lightning’ was next. Full shout to the band, you were brilliant and everybody seemed to be having a good time. Two drum kits, keys, bass and the maestro himself. The smoke did a pretty good job at obscuring the drummers which is always a shame. I love being able to watch all the musicians. A photo taker from the USA was in the pit and he was given a quick run down on the lighting and smoke mix! He thanked me and changed his settings.

‘You Don’t Know The Blues’ was up. A stunning version performed live. I stood, almost hypnotised at the dexterity of the fingers on the frets. The sound was incredible. Every track played for us was a blues masterclass guitar lesson.

Gales would stop from time to time, he explained ‘The Storm’ “How can you love what I do but hate who I am”. It’s a song raising questions about racism back home, and everywhere else. He did say folk in the UK were “pretty dope”. This was met with a cheer. This set was bubbling along nicely. Lt was oozing with rich sounding quality and originality. The R&B tunes smoked along with those keys, guitar and one very tight rhythm section.

Gales’ virtuosic guitar talents would come to a halt and he would open up about his past substance abuse, and early life. He said he really shouldn’t have made it. Tears welling up in his eyes and running down his face whilst digging into those personal reflections and memories. He told us he had been 6 years “dry”. Here was a man in front of us, truly grateful to be standing in front of us. His insights shared throughout the night are intimate and ultimately moving.

‘Stand Up’ has an almost church/gospel feel to it, full of soulful tones and beauty. His vocals are moving and yes, truly heartfelt vocals. He launched into a smooth guitar solo for this one, it was stunning! I wanted more, and we all got it as the set moved along.

Gales can do it all, delivering a sharp rocker that urges your feet to move. The slow tempo songs will plant your feet to the ground as you listen. Rock and Blues can always include an uplifting chorus, which many people in the crowd got stuck into. Layer on top those lyrics intense and brilliant guitar riffs. This was a really strong set, with a real feeling of triumph and being there tonight from Mr Gales.

Oh, did I mention LaDonna Gales was on a percussion set? I had met Charlie Harper, from the UK SUBS, he is a massive Blues fan and we enjoyed the set whilst chatting about the sublime sounds and he had pre advised that LaDonna Gales sometimes joins him on tour. It was a real surprise as she appeared from the smoke and joined in on ‘Take Me Just As I Am’.

Then we had a fine slice of a smooth and jazzy number ‘My Own Best Friend’. This was a brilliant way to head towards the end of the set.

The set was nearing closure with ‘Too Close To The Fire’. We had been given a great selection of Gales material, concentrating on his new album.

The gig came to its close with a combination of Jimi Hendrix track ‘Voodoo Chile’ and was finally finished off with an encore of ‘Swamp’, which concluded the evening’s entertainment at twenty minutes over the curfew time, but this was well worth hanging around for the extra minutes. You will need to see this man live to get the full idea on that one. No spoilers here. Put simply it was the ultimate crescendo from the man on stage. He makes that guitar do anything he wants and it always sounds spot on. He and his band left the stage and the audience to a deafening extended round of applause.

This was the first night of a full UK tour, and I must advise that this really is an awesome must-see gig!! If you don’t go, and you love this style of music you will kick yourself!

Eric Gales setlist:

‘Death Of Me’

‘Smokestack Lightning’

‘You Don’t Know The Blues’

‘The Storm’

‘Stand Up’

‘Put It Back’

‘Take Me As I Am’

‘Crown’

‘My Own Best Friend’

‘Sea Of Bad Blood’

‘Too Close To The Fire’

‘Voodoo Chile’

(encore)

‘Swamp’

Find out more at www.ericgales.com

Support this evening came from Danny Bryant and his band who performed eight tracks for us. Find out about Danny HERE.