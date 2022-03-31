Supersuckers play rare tracks set in Brighton

SUPERSUCKERS + THE HIP PRIESTS + THE SUICIDE NOTES – THE PRINCE ALBERT, BRIGHTON 27.3.22

Those fine folk at ‘An Alternative Gathering’ has not only got the Supersuckers, the self-proclaimed Greatest rock n roll band in the world, to play one of their Sunday punk rock matinees at The Prince Albert, Brighton they’ve also got them to play a second show in the evening. That’s two gigs with different supports and completely different sets!

Yes, the Supersuckers have a surprise in store for the lucky punters here to catch the day’s first show. Rather than play the same songs as the rest of the UK dates and Euro tour, they’ve curated a unique set just for this afternoon, and it’s a total banger.

They kick off with an absolute classic in ‘Coattail Rider’, which creates a buzz within the crowd from the off, then we get a trio of ‘On The Couch’, ‘Doublewide’ and ‘I Want The Drugs’. I’ve not heard the band play some of these tunes in the last twenty years.

The three-piece then plough through a set with so many highlights it’s hard to keep track, but ‘Sleepy Vampire’, ‘Cool Manchu’ and ‘Marie’ all blew my socks right off my feet. “Metal” Marty Chandler, Christopher “Chango” von Streicher and leading man Eddie Spaghetti sure know how to play rock ‘ n’ roll, hard, fast and loud!

The main set finishes with a great run-through of ‘Goodbye’ from 2003’s ‘Motherf*ckers Be Trippin’’, and rather than do the usual, leave the stage and wait for the cheers to come back on, the band just ask if we want to hear more… and we sure do! So we get an encore of not one or two but five songs! Still, the final trio of Willie Nelson’s ‘Bloody Mark Morning’, ‘Pretty F*cked Up’, and the ultimate rock and roll number, ‘Born With A Tail’, sees out the afternoon in a style only the Supersuckers can deliver.

Thirty-plus years on, and the Supersuckers are still making punked-up rock ‘n’ roll to die for. Delivering massive riffs, thundering basslines and drums and not forgetting a cheeky two-finger salute skywards. They combine the riffage of AC/DC, the heart of Thin Lizzy and the delivery of the Ramones in one dynamite package.

Find out more about the Supersuckers at supersuckers.com

Support came from Nottingham’s rock and roll dynamos, The Hip Priests, who blew the cobwebs away with a blistering fast set of uncompromising punk rock tunes.

With a career now spanning more than 15 years, they have a truckload of songs for the short and sweet thirty-minute set and blast the early afternoon crowd with classic rockers ‘Zero F*cks Given’, ‘Stand For Nothing’, ‘Survival Of The Sh*ttest’ and the electric ‘Motherf*cker Superior’.

Not content with just the classics, they also give a taster of their new material from the forthcoming album. ‘Tiger In My Tank’, ‘Shakin Ain’t Fakin’, ‘Inaction Rocks’, and final number ‘Best Revenge’ prove that there’s still plenty of fuel left in the Priests’ twin-guitar tank!

Due to a clash with another show in town, I’m unable to catch the second Supersuckers show and The Blue Carpet Band, but do check out their recorded material on their Bandcamp page HERE.

I do however manage to squeeze in the short set from The Suicide Notes. Unfortunately, due to their drummer coming down with covid, they are forced to play an acoustic set rather than cancel altogether.

Considering that they hadn’t had the chance to rehearse what they were playing, they rolled with it and delivered an entertaining five songs, with the impressive ‘Snakes Skin’ and ‘Take A Bullet For Me’ really standing out. They finish off with a heartfelt cover of ‘Dead Flowers’ dedicated to Darrell Bath, who sadly passed away last September. The Suicide Notes hark back to the glory days of the Dogs D’amour and The Quireboys with hints of 80s glam-punk decadence, and I, for one, can’t wait to check out a full electric show from these guys.

Check out their recorded material on their Bandcamp page HERE and learn more about them from their website HERE.