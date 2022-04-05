Brighton man faces trial for blocking M25 during Insulate Britain protest

A Brighton man is among nine Insulate Britain climate campaigners to face a trial by jury after blocking the M25 last September.

Alexander Rodger, 32, of Ditchling Road, Brighton, appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court charged with causing a public nuisance.

Rodger and his eight co-defendants who face the same charge all chose to face a jury.

They were bailed to appear in the crown court on Monday 9 May.

The nine are understood to be thr first group of Insulate Britain protesters to have been brought before the courts.

They were arrested after blocking Junction 3 if the M25 motorway on 13 September last year.

The others were

Jessica Causby, 25, of no fixed address

Priyadaka Conway, 60, of Auckland Road, Cambridge

Catherine Eastburn, 54, of St Gerard’s Close, London

Cameron Ford, 31, of The Homing, Cambridge

Gregory Fry, 25, of Manor House, Ely

Oliver Rock, 41, of Red Post Hill, London

Joseph Shepherd, 21, of Percy Road, Horsham

Michael Wiley, 75, of Alburgh Road, Shelton, Staffordshire

…

Insulate Britain said last week that 117 people in all gad been charged by Essex and Kent police for blocking the M23, other roads and Dover port from last September to November.

They face 146 charges of causing a public nuisance.

The outside of the courthouse in Crawley yesterday had been sprayed with the words Insulate Britain.