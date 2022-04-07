‘Love On My Mind’ with Bambara

BAMBARA + HOLY MOTORS – CHALK, BRIGHTON 4.4.22

Brooklyn based band Bambara band formed in 2009 and have released four albums and an EP to date, but have only refined their punk blues sound over the past few years.

Formed in Athens, Georgia, by twin brothers Reid and Blaze Bateh with schoolmate William Brookshire, Bambara are perhaps best described as Nick Cave fronting The Gun Club with a hint of Iggy Pop. Their songs tell Southern Gothic tales of madness, death and lost souls that would normally be best listened to at home so as to appreciate the lyrics.

But some bands are much better live. Just playing their music at home misses the wall of sound that the band produces here in Brighton at Chalk, whilst singer Reid Bateh – a Michael Hutchence look alike- emotes and throws himself to the floor as the guitarists leap in the air.

Tonight’s set was a blend of punkabilly scorchers and hypnotic goth dirges that build into roaring finales. Seeing the band’s poetic death-obsessed lyrics sung live makes them hit that much harder, although it probably helps to know what Reid is singing over the squall of guitars.

But even though the slower atmospheric tunes impress, it’s undeniable that the crowd enjoy the band at their fastest and loudest, with 2020 single ‘Serafina’ prompting audience mayhem.

Find out more at www.bambaranyc.com

Opening act Holy Motors provided a set to put us in the mood for Bambara’s dark romance. Their dark twang and reverb drenched Americana cries out to soundtrack the next series of ‘True Detective’ or a ‘Twin Peaks’ spin off, but the band hail from Estonia rather than somewhere in remotest Nebraska as you might expect from listening to and looking at them. Ones to watch!

Check out their work on their Bandcamp page HERE.