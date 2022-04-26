Bye bye to Brighton’s bendy buses

Bendy buses will be leaving the streets of Brighton and Hove by the end of the year.

After more than a decade on the roads, Brighton and Hove Buses has decided to retire its 22-strong fleet and replace them with more environmentally friendly double-deckers.

The 15-year-old Citaro buses are no longer manufactured by Mercedes and getting replacement parts is becoming more difficult.

The news was announced at a meeting of Brighton Area Buswatch earlier this month by the bus company’s managing director Ed Wills.

Chair of Buswatch Andrew Boag said: “They’ve been a familiar sight on Brighton and Hove routes 25 and 25X for the past decade, but they’ll all be gone by the end of 2022.

“They will be replaced by ‘mid-life’ double deckers transferred from London.

“There are several reasons for this. The 22 Mercedes Benz Citaro bendy buses are now 15 years old, and with very few left in the UK, parts are becoming difficult to obtain.

“Their fuel consumption is very high (averaging just 4.5mpg), they don’t meet Ultra Low Emission Zone requirements and it would not be viable to modify them.

“Bendy buses have been well suited to carrying large numbers of students along Lewes Road to and from the universities. However, the current usage of the 25 & 25X is well below pre pandemic levels and with more lectures going online, peak demand is not expected to increase anytime soon.

“Interestingly though, we are told the N25 night service is the only bus route in Brighton which carries more passengers than before covid!”

The buses were first trialled in 2009, and started on the 25 route on Tuesday, 27 April 2010 – almost 12 years ago to the day.

The bus company’s managing director then, Roger French, told Brighton and Hove News: “We got them for a good price as there rather a lot going spare at the moment.”

They were sold by Transport for London, but were sold after Boris Johnson was elected as London Mayor, on a manifesto which included a pledge to get rid of them.

The bendy buses can carry 140 passengers compared with about 90 on a traditional double decker (including standing passengers).

Before the pandemic, they carried thousands of passengers along Lewes Road every day.