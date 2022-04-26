Special event to be held in memory of Punk and Fashion icon Jordan Mooney

‘Legend’ and ‘icon’ are words that are all too frequently bandied about these days. But one thing is certain, these words definitely apply to the recently departed ‘Queen of Punk’ and ‘Fashion Influencer’, Jordan Mooney.

Here was an individual that came fully formed prior to the ‘invention of punk rock’ in the mid 1970’s. Jordan was a social influencer even before that term was coined. Sometimes individuals have a vision that can be decades ahead of the masses, this is very much the case with Jordan. Even up until her recent passing, Jordan would turn heads with her purple hair, expressive t-shirts and outlandish regalia. Five decades ago, it must have appeared that she had come among us from another world….Vulcan perhaps?

Jordan is highly respected throughout the globe for many differing reasons. But the overwhelming agreement with all of these was that here was a soul that could be completely trusted and one who stayed true to self and never sold out. Qualities that were observed by filmmaker Danny Boyle, who attended Jordan’s funeral, and who had conscripted Jordan’s assistance for the forthcoming ‘Pistol’ television series. In fact, Jordan was the only person on set, who was not directly involved with the mini-series. Danny would often refer to Jordan for advice and on points of accuracy. But I guess that this is to be expected as Danny had cast ‘Games Of Thrones’ star Maisie Williams to play the part of Jordan for the forthcoming six-part series, which was based on ‘Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol’ by Steve “you dirty rotter” Jones.

It will therefore come as no surprise to learn there is going to be an ‘Official Jordan Mooney Memorial Concert’. This will feature live performances from some of her friends that are in bands as well as a selection of the new up-and-coming local music artists that Jordan loved to listen to and attend their concerts. It is a perfect blend of the old guard and the new pretenders. However, Jordan’s punk rock ethics (as found in her autobiography ‘Defying Gravity‘) are being honoured and this means that all bands will be treated equally. Something that will be reflected in the running order of acts and these will deliberately be mixed up. One certainly cannot assume that the arguably larger names on the bill will be appearing later on towards the conclusion of the event, as this will not be the case!

The ‘Official Jordan Mooney Memorial Concert’ will be taking place in Brighton where Jordan frequently visited (from her home in nearby Seaford) in order to catch some exciting live music performances. The venue of choice for the memorial concert will be the Concorde 2 which is located adjacent to Brighton Beach. The date of this unique event will be Sunday 29th May 2022 and it will commence at 2pm in the afternoon and run until 11pm at night. Being a charity concert, the proceeds from the reasonably priced ticket sales will be going to Cats Protection and the Music Venue Trust.

Already confirmed for this special event are The Monochrome Set, Gaye Bykers On Acid, Johnny Moped, Spizzenergi, Peter Perrett, DITZ, Bootleg Blondie, AK/DK, The Pink Diamond Revue, Jamie Perrett, Monakis, and Fruity Water.

Other names within the music world are anticipated to also be in attendance.

MC for the event will be John Robb and there will be DJ sets consisting of tunes that Jordan loved in between live performances and other happenings, such as slide shows throughout the event. Food, including vegan options, are available on site as well as drinks.

It is highly anticipated that tickets for this event will sell out in super-fast time! These are available right now from the Concorde 2 website – click HERE.