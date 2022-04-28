Police sergeant spared prison after kicking vulnerable girl

A police sergeant has been spared prison after he was convicted of assaulting a 13-year-old while she was in custody.

Ian Cheesman, 53, who went to school in Brighton, was found guilty of assault at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Wednesday 27 April).

Cheesman, who kicked the girl but denied common assault, has since retired from the force, Sussex Police said.

Last year the force said: “Cheesman, a Sussex Police sergeant, is suspended from duty.”

Other officers were reported to be shocked when Cheesman was captured on security camera footage kicking the child inside a police cell.

The assault happened in the Chichester custody centre during a 12-hour night shift in April last year.

Cheesman, who retired in January after 29 years in the police, said that he had used appropriate force.

But the court was told that he had retaliated after being provoked by the teenager.

Cheesman was sentenced to a 12-month community order and 50 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £750 prosecution costs.

Sussex Police said: “The matter was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct who directed that a local investigation by the Professional Standards Department should be conducted at the time. Cheesman was suspended from duty.”

Detective Superintendent Rachel Carr said: “Sussex Police expects the highest personal and professional standards of anyone who works for us.

“The force’s Professional Standards Department will now consider misconduct proceedings following the result of the court case.”