BREAKING NEWS

By-election prompts council to suspend Saltdean ‘neighbourhood forum’ public consultation

Posted On 02 May 2022 at 11:03 am
By :
Comment: 0

A public consultation about plans for a West Saltdean Neighbourhood Forum has been suspended because of the Rottingdean Coastal by-election.

The Rottingdean Coastal ward includes the proposed West Saltdean neighbourhood – and a formal neighbourhood forum would give people living there more of a say over decisions about planning.

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “Due to the Rottingdean Coastal ward by-election on Thursday 5 May, the consultation on establishing a Neighbourhood Forum and a Neighbourhood Area for West Saltdean has been suspended.

“The consultation will recommence on Tuesday 10 May.

“Under guidance on publicity restrictions that should be observed by local authorities during a pre-election period, the consultation should not have commenced on Tuesday 26 April.

“This was an oversight on our part for which we apologise.

“We plan to recommence the consultation for six weeks from Tuesday 10 May until Tuesday 21 June.

“The consultation papers and information on how residents can take part will be republicised at that point to ensure that as many people as possible can give their views on the proposals.

“Any consultation responses received to date will be carried forward and will not need to be re-submitted.

“We will determine the application on Tuesday 13 September.”

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Darth Vader found lurking in dark side of Pavilion pond

Posted On24 Mar 2022

Volunteers wanted to help save our seagulls and pigeons

Posted On14 Mar 2022

Brighton reptile centre welcomes stowaway gecko from China

Posted On03 Feb 2022

Sponsored Editorial

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

Adopting in the pandemic – two parents supported by PACT share their story

Posted On15 Dec 2020

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com