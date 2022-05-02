By-election prompts council to suspend Saltdean ‘neighbourhood forum’ public consultation

A public consultation about plans for a West Saltdean Neighbourhood Forum has been suspended because of the Rottingdean Coastal by-election.

The Rottingdean Coastal ward includes the proposed West Saltdean neighbourhood – and a formal neighbourhood forum would give people living there more of a say over decisions about planning.

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “Due to the Rottingdean Coastal ward by-election on Thursday 5 May, the consultation on establishing a Neighbourhood Forum and a Neighbourhood Area for West Saltdean has been suspended.

“The consultation will recommence on Tuesday 10 May.

“Under guidance on publicity restrictions that should be observed by local authorities during a pre-election period, the consultation should not have commenced on Tuesday 26 April.

“This was an oversight on our part for which we apologise.

“We plan to recommence the consultation for six weeks from Tuesday 10 May until Tuesday 21 June.

“The consultation papers and information on how residents can take part will be republicised at that point to ensure that as many people as possible can give their views on the proposals.

“Any consultation responses received to date will be carried forward and will not need to be re-submitted.

“We will determine the application on Tuesday 13 September.”