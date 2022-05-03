BREAKING NEWS

Police watchdog appeals for witnesses and footage after fatal crash on A259

Posted On 03 May 2022 at 10:50 pm
By :
Comment: 0

The national police watchdog has appealed for witnesses and footage after Arthur Hölscher-Ermert died in a crash involving a police on the A259 at the weekend.

Arthur Hölscher-Ermert

The watchdog said: “The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing for witnesses and footage from the scene of a road collision involving Sussex Police, after which a man died.

“It happened on the A259 South Coast Road at Peacehaven at around 11.10pm on Saturday (30 April) when an unmarked police car was involved in a collision with a 27-year-old man who was on foot. The man was sadly confirmed dead at the scene a short time later.

“After being notified by Sussex Police we sent investigators to the scene and the police post incident procedure and later declared an independent investigation.”

IOPC regional director Graham Beesley said: “Our sympathies are with the man’s family and everyone else affected by his death. We will be in contact with the man’s family to explain our role and will keep them regularly updated on our progress.

“We appreciate there has been concern expressed in the community about exactly what happened on Saturday evening and we are working hard to establish all of the facts.

“We are looking at the circumstances leading up to the collision and the actions of the police in the immediate aftermath. We have already received dashcam footage from a member of the public who was driving in the area at the time and we are analysing that along with footage from the police car involved in the collision.

“Initial accounts from the police officers involved have been provided and we are also gathering police body-worn video and radio transmissions.

“We know that a number of people were at the scene following the collision and we would appeal to anyone with information to come forward and talk to us. We would also like to hear from anyone with mobile phone or other footage they may have recorded of the incident.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 0300 3035612 or email peacehavenrti@policeconduct.gov.uk as soon as possible.

IOPC investigators will be in the area in the coming days to locate any other CCTV footage that might be available and to carry out house to house inquiries to identify witnesses.

The coroner has been informed and a post-mortem examination is expected to take place later this week.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Darth Vader found lurking in dark side of Pavilion pond

Posted On24 Mar 2022

Volunteers wanted to help save our seagulls and pigeons

Posted On14 Mar 2022

Brighton reptile centre welcomes stowaway gecko from China

Posted On03 Feb 2022

Sponsored Editorial

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

Adopting in the pandemic – two parents supported by PACT share their story

Posted On15 Dec 2020

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com