Preston Twin dedicated to Queen to mark jubilee

The Preston Twin is one of 70 ancient trees set to be dedicated to Queen Elizabeth II to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

The elm is thought to be about 400 years old, and until 2019 was one of a pair standing in what is now Preston Park.

Sadly, when Dutch Elm Disease struck one had to be felled, but the other one has so far survived.

The Prince of Wales announced the dedication yesterday as patron of The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC).

He said: “These working woodlands and magnificent trees span our nation’s amazing landscape and exist for everyone to enjoy.

“The ancient woodlands and trees can be found in urban as well as rural environments, from national parks to residential areas, representing the unique diversity of all corners of the United Kingdom.

“Trees and woodlands have a profound significance for us all – their steadfast and reassuring presence a reminder of our long serving sovereign and her enduring dedication.

“Let us ensure that in her name we can now protect and strengthen this wonderful living canopy for the next seventy years and, hopefully, way beyond. And, above all, let us ensure that future generations can celebrate and enjoy them.”