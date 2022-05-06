Peter Perrett & Jamie Perrett are playing live in Brighton

Peter Perrett has announced that he will be performing a ‘guest appearance short stripped down set’ at the Concorde 2 venue in Brighton on Sunday 29th May 2022. He will be playing live at ‘The Official Jordan Mooney Memorial Charity Concert’ in order to celebrate the life of his friend, who sadly passed away last month. Jordan was famous in the world of punk rock as well as being a fashion icon.

The Charity Concert will run from 2pm until 11pm and will feature no less than 12 specially selected music groups who were either friends of Jordan’s or were bands that produced music that she loved. The proceeds from ticket sales will be going to Cats Protection and the Music Venue Trust.

Already confirmed for this event in addition to Peter Perrett are Jamie Perrett, The Monochrome Set, Johnny Moped, Spizzenergi, Gaye Bykers On Acid, DITZ, Bootleg Blondie, AK/DK, The Pink Diamond Revue, Monakis, and Fruity Water.

In May 2018 Jordan travelled up to London to go and see Peter Perrett perform live at Islington Assembly Hall (see photo above). By all accounts there was much banter and nostalgia shared that evening between the two friends. Jordan was also in attendance at Peter’s last concert in Brighton which took place at the Concorde 2 in May 2019. Also on the bill that night was Peter’s son Jamie Perrett, who was appearing as part of Strangefruit.

Peter Perrett originally formed The Only Ones in London in August 1976 and got Alan Mair, John Perry and Mike Kellie on board. Perrett was the singer, rhythm guitarist and principal songwriter in the band. They were associated with punk rock, yet straddled the musical territory in between punk, power pop and hard rock, with noticeable influences from psychedelia. The outfit’s greatest success was their 1978 ‘Another Girl, Another Planet’ single, which was placed at No. 18 in John Peel’s all-time Festive Fifty millennium edition. It was used in a Vodafone advertising campaign and Blink-182 recorded a cover of it.

On 30th June 2017, Perrett released his debut solo album, ‘How The West Was Won’, which was followed on 7th June 2019 by his second album ‘Humanworld’. They were both on the Domino label. The release of ‘Humanworld’ was accompanied by a UK tour, which included a reunion of the three remaining members of The Only Ones when Perrett appeared at Somers Town Festival in July 2019.

Jamie Perrett is a Singer- Songwriter and Producer from London.

Releasing his debut solo single ‘Masquerade Of Love’ via Ditto Music, to praise from the likes of Louder Than War, KEXP, Vive Le Rock, and Clash, Perrett followed the release with the equally sublime single: ‘Angel Of Santiago’.

2022 has already seen him embark on a European tour, with successful trips to Spain and then Paris with his band. And with a recent visit to the studio to record some new tracks, expect to hear some new material in the coming months.

Below is Ian Bourn’s account for Brighton & Hove News of Peter Perrett’s Brighton concert, which also featured support from Strangefruit that featured Peter’s son Jamie………

PETER PERRETT + STRANGEFRUIT – CONCORDE 2, BRIGHTON 26.05.19

Sadly a member of the team couldn’t make it to this gig and so camera charged I headed off to Concorde 2. How could I refuse? How often can you go to see a proper legend close up?

I had first heard of Peter Perrett when singing and leading with The Only Ones, ‘Another Girl, Another Planet‘, and so I was looking forward to this evening. We had been promised new material from the new album ‘Humanworld’, (out 7th June on Domino) but also a mix of older material spanning his career.

On arrival, I discovered that a fairly sizeable audience had gathered. It was busy, but not uncomfortable.

Strangefruit are a duo made up of Jenny Maxwell on vocals and Jamie Perrett on guitar. They are two of the musicians from Peter Perrett’s supergroup who we would see very soon!

This was a most mesmerising performance. Usually a four piece, tonight was just guitar and vocals, however there was nothing stripped back as Strangefruit gave us everything in their performance. Haunting melodies with some truly stunning vocals backed with some beautiful guitar playing. “Pitched somewhere between Kate Bush and PJ Harvey” – and yes that would seem to fit perfectly. This set was a short introduction to Strangefruit but it was delicious. You could, at times, hear a pin drop as these musicians delivered their material. Their set was greeted with well-deserved applause when it came to an end. A lovely performance.

Now the crowd was ready for the man himself – Peter Perrett.

The band came on stage and then Peter walked on and strapped on his guitar to a huge cheer. On board were Jamie Perrett (guitar, vocals), Peter Perrett Jr (bass), Jake Woodward (drums), Jenny Maxwell (vocals, synthesiser, viola) and Lauren Moon (keyboards and dancing!).

Lights dimmed and the Concorde 2 smoke machine fired up and we were off. For the next 1 hour and 30 minutes…

‘Baby Don’t Talk’ was the first song of the set, from the 1994 EP ‘Cultured Palate’. Great opener! The title track from Peters solo album ‘How The West Was Won’ was song two. Brilliant! The set opening was perfect, tracks known by the crowd and set the tone for the rest of the set.

‘An Epic Story’ was next followed up with ‘Hard To Say No’.

Peter Perrett leads his five-piece band made up with family members, his sons Jamie on guitar and Peter Jr on bass duties, I read somewhere they are joined by their respective girlfriends Jenny and Lauren on backing vocals, electric violin and keyboards. The drummer, Jake Woodward was at the back almost in total darkness, but you could certainly hear him thrashing the sticks. These guys are great, on point and musically, totally tight. They produced an immense sound which had been given a great mix by the Concorde 2 team.

The first song from the new album, which Peter said had been delayed, was ‘Once Is Enough’. We were then treated to ‘Heavenly Day’, ‘Love Comes On Silent Feet’, ‘Master Of Destruction’ (which Jamie took centre stage), ‘Love’s Inferno’ and ‘48 Crash’ – all from the new album.

I was hooked watching Jamie Perrett’s lively set, some great guitar moves, vocals and fret manipulation. His father’s in the main stationary position complimented Jamie’s performance perfectly. Peter Perrett himself was clad in a black leather jacket and T, with a pair of large shades.

Peter Perrett Jr provided us with some true bass thunder, and worked in total harmony with drummer Jake, who is calmly controlling things and providing the count in to each song. And so, the set closed and off they went, only to reappear a few minutes later to a welcoming cheer.

To close we had ‘I Want Your Dreams’, the still quite magnificent ‘Another Girl, Another Planet’ as Jamie buzzed our ears and memories with his take on the solo break.

The final song, and the longest of the entire set, was the breath-taking ‘The Beast’. The smoke billowed, some bright lights as the band climbed to the crescendo finish. And that was it. Show over. Peter stopped to thank everyone and hoped to see us next time he comes back to Brighton.

A terrific night of live music. I would definitely recommend going to see Peter Perrett. That band and that voice! Its sticky and addictive, those tones gained from life and from across the years are enough to give you goosebumps. They really were that good.

