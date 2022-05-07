Allotments with raised beds set aside for wheelchair users

A number of allotment plots have been redesigned for wheelchair users and people with mobility problems.

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “Our accessible friendly allotments have been designed and created specifically for wheelchair users and those with mobility issues, who may struggle to use some of the other allotment sites.

“There are lots of positives to managing a plot, from getting out into the fresh air to having a positive impact on the environment.

“We have a number of accessible-friendly plots available in the city, located at our sites in Coldean, Foredown and Weald Allotments.

“If you have a visual impairment, physical disability or a physical rehabilitation need and enjoy the fresh air, one of these plots could be perfect for you.

“There are taps located in close proximity to the area, as well as disabled access toilets at each site and disabled friendly parking within 50m at two sites.

“The raised beds are 1.2m (4ft) wide by 5.4m (18ft) long and can be worked on from all sides.

“They are ideal for those in wheelchairs, while the inter-connecting paths, tracks and paved areas ensure easy access to and from the allotments.

“We would love to provide further limited mobility beds across our sites if applications for this show a greater demand.

“With the cost of living on the increase, allotments provide the perfect opportunity to grow your own fruit and vegetables in a sustainable and environmentally friendly manner.

“They will ensure you have a constant supply of fresh fruit and vegetables, grown to your liking. After all, what’s better than cooking up food nurtured by your very own green fingers?

“There is a growing awareness of the role that gardening can play in preventing and reducing mental ill-health. Allotments are a proactive way to socialise and meet new friends with similar hobbies too.”

Councillor Jamie Lloyd, a member of the council’s Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee, said: “Accessible friendly allotments have been carefully designed and are there to ensure everyone can have a go at growing their own produce.

“You can have fresh seasonal produce all year, at a fraction of the price, and while you’re being kind to your pocket, you’re also being kind to the environment, positively enhancing nature and reducing carbon too.

“It’s a win-win situation, reducing costs, increasing locally grown produce and having the opportunity to meet likeminded individuals with a passion for gardening.”

The council added: “Gardening a plot throughout the year enables holders to experience all the changes in the natural world that coincide with our varying seasons.

“It also provides an opportunity to learn about the seasonal produce that can be grown through the year and making the most of the space available.

“Upon securing a plot, all you’ll need to provide are the plants or seeds and your own equipment to get started.

“To find out more and apply for an accessible allotment visit our accessible allotment webpage.”