Children’s Parade returns to open Brighton Festival 2022

The Children’s Parade returned to mark the official opening of the Brighton Festival today (Saturday 7 May).

The coronavirus pandemic meant that there has been a two-year gap but today thousands of children, teachers and volunteers were back out on the streets.

The theme for the parade was “rebuilding and hope”, with schools helping youngsters to create artworks based around rebuilding nature, homes and communities.

And they rose to the challenge with a sea of colour and creativity.

Here are some tweets from this morning …

How wonderful to be out parading at the start of @brightfest for the @SameSkyBTN Children’s parade! So lovely to see all our friends in person. Thanks to our brilliant community and fab staff for all their effort and enthusiasm #BrackenburyBest pic.twitter.com/klElzLGLT4 — BrackenburyPrimary (@BrackenburyPri) May 7, 2022

What an amazing way to celebrate the beginning of @brightfest 2022. The @BrightonGirls and @SouthernWater sponsored @sameskybtn Children’s Parade has us so excited for the rest of this month! Find out more about what’s coming up at Brighton Festival: https://t.co/SdXXubFnfm pic.twitter.com/jwfga7Eq8x — Brighton Festival (@brightfest) May 7, 2022

Exciting to see everyone gathering in the North Laine ahead of today’s @BrightonGirls and @SouthernWater sponsored @SameSkyBTN Children’s Parade – and to see the brilliantly colourful costumes and art! Who’s coming out to see the Parade today? pic.twitter.com/TmiCOnPRqU — Brighton Festival (@brightfest) May 7, 2022

Our Lady of Lourdes School getting ready this morning for the Children’s Parade to kick off Brighton Festival. Love the costumes & colourful wings made by the children 🙌🏼

Theme: #SirDavidAttenborough Young people are ‘The Great Hope’ #ChildrensParade #Brighton #CreativeChildren pic.twitter.com/4nq3yTAF6G — Same Sky (@SameSkyBTN) May 7, 2022

Children’s parade in Brighton today. Special picture for the Twitter feed… pic.twitter.com/vlOFS3n4cm — Thomas Bidaux ✨ 💙💛 (@icotom) May 7, 2022

Fabulous to have the #ChildrensParade back this year – and what an amazing show! Full of colour & music & powerful messages about taking care of our precious planet & all its wonderful species. Thank you to all involved @SameSkyBTN @brightfest #Brighton #BeePositive pic.twitter.com/72vSpToKRe — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) May 7, 2022

Loved the starling murmuration over the West Pier, the dragonflies, the bees & the swifts – in fact all of it was just brilliant 😀 A fantastic start to this year’s @brightfest #Brighton @SameSkyBTN pic.twitter.com/y1ppqqgyO4 — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) May 7, 2022