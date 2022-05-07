BREAKING NEWS

Children’s Parade returns to open Brighton Festival 2022

Posted On 07 May 2022 at 4:40 pm
By :
Comment: 0

The Children’s Parade returned to mark the official opening of the Brighton Festival today (Saturday 7 May).

The coronavirus pandemic meant that there has been a two-year gap but today thousands of children, teachers and volunteers were back out on the streets.

The theme for the parade was “rebuilding and hope”, with schools helping youngsters to create artworks based around rebuilding nature, homes and communities.

And they rose to the challenge with a sea of colour and creativity.

Here are some tweets from this morning …

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Posted On07 May 2022

Darth Vader found lurking in dark side of Pavilion pond

Posted On24 Mar 2022

Volunteers wanted to help save our seagulls and pigeons

Posted On14 Mar 2022

Sponsored Editorial

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

Adopting in the pandemic – two parents supported by PACT share their story

Posted On15 Dec 2020

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com