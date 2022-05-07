Premier League match day 36 – Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United
Posted On 07 May 2022 at 4:40 pm
Comment: 0
That day arrives and Cristiano Ronaldo is down to start for Manchester United at the Amex.
Albion line up with ex-United striker Danny Welbeck up front.
Pascal Gross replaces the injured Enock Mwepu.
Here’s the United line up …
The match is due to kick off at 5.30pm.
LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.