BREAKING NEWS

The Orchestra of Syrian Musicians

Posted On 10 May 2022 at 6:36 pm
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , , , , , , , ,

CONTEMPORARY MUSIC

Coming to Brighton for one night only tomorrow, The Orchestra of Syrian Musicians group is a  celebration of Syrian culture with beautiful strings, contagious rhythms, and soaring vocals.

Comprising some of the country’s finest orchestral musicians, The Orchestra of Syrian Musicians’ critically acclaimed sound celebrates the power and joy of Syrian music.

The Syrian conflict has sadly forced a huge number of musicians to leave the country and resettle in the UK. Having collaborated globally with Gorillaz, Africa Express, the Liverpool Philharmonic and many more, the UK-based members of the Orchestra will reunite at Brighton Festival.

Join them in celebrating Syrian culture with beautiful strings, contagious rhythms, and soaring vocals. A guaranteed life affirming event. Read more about them here.

‘Defying all bureaucracy, borders and strife, this orchestra proves that art at its very best is a grand gesture of empathy above all’ Pitchfork

‘As poignant as it was joyful’ Q Magazine

Can’t make this in person? Watch the livestream as a Brighton Festival Exclusive event for free. 

The Orchestra of Syrian Musicians is part of Brighton Festival 2022, running 7 – 29 May. brightonfestival.org

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Eleanor Conway: Talk Dirty To Me

Posted On07 May 2022

Darth Vader found lurking in dark side of Pavilion pond

Posted On24 Mar 2022

Volunteers wanted to help save our seagulls and pigeons

Posted On14 Mar 2022

Sponsored Editorial

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

Adopting in the pandemic – two parents supported by PACT share their story

Posted On15 Dec 2020

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com