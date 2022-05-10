CONTEMPORARY MUSIC

Coming to Brighton for one night only tomorrow, The Orchestra of Syrian Musicians group is a celebration of Syrian culture with beautiful strings, contagious rhythms, and soaring vocals.

Comprising some of the country’s finest orchestral musicians, The Orchestra of Syrian Musicians’ critically acclaimed sound celebrates the power and joy of Syrian music.

The Syrian conflict has sadly forced a huge number of musicians to leave the country and resettle in the UK. Having collaborated globally with Gorillaz, Africa Express, the Liverpool Philharmonic and many more, the UK-based members of the Orchestra will reunite at Brighton Festival.

Join them in celebrating Syrian culture with beautiful strings, contagious rhythms, and soaring vocals. A guaranteed life affirming event. Read more about them here.