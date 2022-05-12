Six players to leave Brighton and Hove Albion Women

Six players are to leave Brighton and Hove Albion Women this summer when their contracts expire.

Four of them have been part of the side since Albion won promotion to the Women’s Super League four years ago and two are Dutch internationals Inessa Kaagman and Danique Kerkdijk.

The club said this evening (Thursday 12 May): “Four members of Hope Powell’s squad will leave the club this summer.

“Aileen Whelan, Fliss Gibbons, Dani Bowman and Emily Simpkins will depart when their contracts expire in June.

“The quartet have been part of the squad since Albion won promotion to the Women’s Super League in 2018 and have made more than 200 appearances between them.”

Head coach Hope Powell said: “It feels like the end of an era as we say farewell to these four players who have been such fantastic servants for the club.

“Aileen, Fliss, Emily and Dani have been with us since promotion to the WSL and their professionalism on and off the pitch has been exemplary.

“Not only have they been great pros for Brighton they are also wonderful human beings.

“We will miss not having them around the squad but I’m sure they will be successful in whatever they do in the future.

“We wish them every success and they will always be welcome back at Brighton.”

The club added: “Inessa Kaagman and Danique Kerkdijk will also leave Albion this summer, with the pair heading back to the Netherlands.”

Kaagman has signed for PSV, in Eindhoven, while Kerkdijk is heading back to Twente, based in Enschede.