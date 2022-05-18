BREAKING NEWS

Over-amped seafront buskers driving people mad

Posted On 18 May 2022 at 7:30 pm
By :
Comment: 0

The pitch by the Upside Down House which bounces the music far and wide


Amplified buskers performing at full volume in front of the Upside Down House on the seafront for hours every day are driving traders and residents up the wall.

During lockdown, bands started using the new space around the i360 for outdoor performances while indoor venues were closed.

Now, the spot is still being used by buskers – and their amps, plus the acoustics of the Upside Down House and the flat surfaces surrounding it mean their music can be heard loud and clear as far away as the flats around Regency Square.

One trader, Finn Hopson from Brighton Photography in the West Pier Arches, said he enjoyed busking in short bursts – but not when the music was so loud it made it difficult to speak to customers in his shop for hours at a time.

He said: “One or two buskers are coming down and playing for six or seven hours a day.

“They all come with an amp and sit there with a microphone and stand in the Upside Down House’s roof and it absolutely dominates the space. It’s quite difficult to speak to customers.

“I think all of us would agree that we are not against busking and there are guys who set up and are more sympathetic.

“It’s just when someone come down and murders Bob Dylan for six hours.”

He said traders wanted the council to enforce its existing rules, which tell buskers not to use amplifiers, not to play in a spot for more than an hour and to move on if traders or residents ask them to.

One resident of Regency Square has been regularly tweeting the council and Upside Down House asking them to take action. Last month, he said: “The weather’s better so on cue the super amped busker is back at his makeshift rock arena at Upside Down House to blast antisocially loud electric guitar music into our flat all afternoon.

“Windows all closed and still it’s louder than my radio!”

Last week, he tweeted to Upside Down House: “Your building is being consciously and calculatedly used by street buskers to amplify their volume to an unreasonable level – a level that is disrupting the lives of residents in the square opposite (for I know I am far from alone; I have spoken to others having the same disruption.)

“Your employees are there when this is going on. The council won’t send anyone out each time a busker sets up there. They just say “buskers have to move on after 20mins” . . . The buck goes back and forth because secretly you all just think I/we are moaning killjoys.”

A council spokesperson said: “We have been made aware of loud music being played near the Upside Down House.

“We have not received any formal complaints but would of course take them very seriously. Anyone wishing to make a complaint can do so via our website.

“Our officers will continue to monitor the area and look to engage with anyone playing music as a first step.

“However we will take further action if necessary.

“It’s important that everyone is able to enjoy our wonderful seafront.”

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Brighton Festival Preview - Film: Festival of Ideas: I Get Knocked Down at Lewes Depot

Posted On17 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan review

Posted On14 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan

Posted On11 May 2022

Sponsored Editorial

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

Adopting in the pandemic – two parents supported by PACT share their story

Posted On15 Dec 2020

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com