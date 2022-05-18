Over-amped seafront buskers driving people mad

Amplified buskers performing at full volume in front of the Upside Down House on the seafront for hours every day are driving traders and residents up the wall.

During lockdown, bands started using the new space around the i360 for outdoor performances while indoor venues were closed.

Now, the spot is still being used by buskers – and their amps, plus the acoustics of the Upside Down House and the flat surfaces surrounding it mean their music can be heard loud and clear as far away as the flats around Regency Square.

One trader, Finn Hopson from Brighton Photography in the West Pier Arches, said he enjoyed busking in short bursts – but not when the music was so loud it made it difficult to speak to customers in his shop for hours at a time.

He said: “One or two buskers are coming down and playing for six or seven hours a day.

“They all come with an amp and sit there with a microphone and stand in the Upside Down House’s roof and it absolutely dominates the space. It’s quite difficult to speak to customers.

“I think all of us would agree that we are not against busking and there are guys who set up and are more sympathetic.

“It’s just when someone come down and murders Bob Dylan for six hours.”

He said traders wanted the council to enforce its existing rules, which tell buskers not to use amplifiers, not to play in a spot for more than an hour and to move on if traders or residents ask them to.

One resident of Regency Square has been regularly tweeting the council and Upside Down House asking them to take action. Last month, he said: “The weather’s better so on cue the super amped busker is back at his makeshift rock arena at Upside Down House to blast antisocially loud electric guitar music into our flat all afternoon.

“Windows all closed and still it’s louder than my radio!”

Last week, he tweeted to Upside Down House: “Your building is being consciously and calculatedly used by street buskers to amplify their volume to an unreasonable level – a level that is disrupting the lives of residents in the square opposite (for I know I am far from alone; I have spoken to others having the same disruption.)

“Your employees are there when this is going on. The council won’t send anyone out each time a busker sets up there. They just say “buskers have to move on after 20mins” . . . The buck goes back and forth because secretly you all just think I/we are moaning killjoys.”

A council spokesperson said: “We have been made aware of loud music being played near the Upside Down House.

“We have not received any formal complaints but would of course take them very seriously. Anyone wishing to make a complaint can do so via our website.

“Our officers will continue to monitor the area and look to engage with anyone playing music as a first step.

“However we will take further action if necessary.

“It’s important that everyone is able to enjoy our wonderful seafront.”