Preview: Geoff Robb The Music of Trees 21 May 2022, three performances
I remember seeing Geoff Robb busking in the Pavilion Gardens twenty years ago or more. He was a very talented classical guitarist then. I am very much looking forward to hearing how he has developed into a professional performer and composer. I really like trees too so I will be in my element listening to classical guitar and hearing stories about trees. Sounds like a perfect afternoon. If we could fill the world with trees and classical guitar music then maybe our planet would be a better place to live. I look forward to losing myself in this idyll.
https://www.brightonfringe.org/whats-on/geoff-robb-the-music-of-trees-132513/
