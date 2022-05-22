Brighton Festival – Preview: Circa: Sacre at Theatre Royal, Brighton

This UK premiere taking place at Brighton’s Theatre Royal, is a new production from the Australian company Circa Contemporary Circus. This show, Sacre invokes a version of composer Stravinsky’s seminal ‘The Rite of Spring’, updating and bringing to the circus stage.

Featuring 10 artists on stage, this 65 minute performance offers a show pulsating with tension and infused with dark humour. This production from Artistic Director Yaron Lifschitz confronts humanity’s inter-connectivity, our inherent sexual desire and relationship with divinity.

Featuring a piercing lighting design by Veronique Bennett and a stirring new composition by Phillipe Bachman for the first half, Sacre penetrates the senses and stirs the soul.

Circa Contemporary Circus (Australia) is one of the world’s leading performance companies, touring the world from its base in Brisbane, Australia, since 2004. This ensemble of exceptional, multi-skilled circus artists returns to Brighton Festival following hugely successful previous visits. Notably the unique graveyard promenade Depart (2017), Beyond (2015) and the heart-stopping How Like An Angel (2013).

Sacre is part of Brighton Festival 2022, running 7 – 29 May brightonfestival.org

Dates

Mon 23–Sat 28 May

Mon, Tue, Thu & Fri 8pm

Wed 8.30pm, Sat 3pm

Price

£15, £20, £25

Under 16’s half price

Under 26’s £17.50

Festival Standby £10

Members First Night £17.50

Venue