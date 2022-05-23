Police issue fresh appeal to trace suspect in ‘senseless’ Southwick beating

Police have issued a fresh appeal for the public’s help to trace the man suspected of carrying out a serious attack in Southwick in September.

The “completely senseless” assault left the 49-year-old victim, a local man, bleeding heavily and semi-conscious, with head injuries and several broken bones in his face.

He has since been discharged from the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton.

Sussex Police said today (Monday 23 May): “Police have renewed an appeal to find Marc Stinton who is wanted in connection with a serious assault in Southwick.

“The incident reportedly started on the eastern side of Southwick Green in the early hours of Sunday 26 September and continued near the junction of Victoria Road and Park Lane.

“Officers initially made four arrests in connection with the incident, and they are keen to speak to Stinton, 38, as they believe he has information that could assist with their inquiries.

“He is known to have links to the local area in Southwick as well as in Lancing and Brighton.

“It is believed he may be residing in the Camden area of London.

“Anyone who sees him is asked to dial 999. Or, if you have any information as to his whereabouts, you can contact police online or by calling 01273 470101 quoting serial 55 of 26/09/2021.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”