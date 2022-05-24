Brighton Festival – Preview: Human by Extraordinary Bodies, at Brighton Dome

Human the show is here in Brighton for one night only, and it is tomorrow – Wednesday 25th May.

Part circus, part serenade, part cinema, Human is about the small moments that shape us.

On a stage set with a trapeze, circus rope and set of drums, four performers start to tell stories from their lives, from their childhoods, and from the last 24 months. They talk about uncertainty, about times of big decisions and about getting through things together over a 70 minute show.

The character of ‘Circus’ interrupts them: Graziella has fallen on hard times. Her poetry weaves through the show, becoming part of the storytelling, and her bravery speaks to us all.

Human features live original music, soulful drumming, rope and trapeze performance. Dance and film footage (with integrated BSL interpretation and captioning) is drawn from the performers’ actual lives. The live and recorded sounds are played through silent disco headphones, creating an intimate relationship between performers and audience.

You can also book this event as a double bill with a different performance by the same company earlier in the day. This is Extraordinary Bodies Young Artists: Till We Win on Wed 25 May at 2.30pm.

Till We Win is a joyous story of people who often go unheard, making a big change to save the place they love.

Watch the trailer here: https://youtu.be/3Ir7sYFhEsU

‘From first kisses to lockdown days, a cast of disabled and non-disabled performers lay their personal lives on the line in a moving new show, Human’

The Guardian

Date

Wed 25 May, 7pm

£15 / Under 26’s £10 / Festival standby £10

Venue

Brighton Dome and Concert Hall, Church Road, Brighton