BREAKING NEWS

Fame school to train stars of the future in south Portslade

Posted On 27 May 2022 at 12:10 am
By :
Comment: 0

Brighton’s best-known fame academy has been granted planning permission to convert a former gym and theatre into a music school in south Portslade.

BIMM (the British and Irish Modern Music Institute) said that it wanted to teach students on the ground floor of the building, known as the Circle.

The three-storey building, between North Street, Camden Street and the A259 Wellington Road, is on the old Flexer Sacks factory site.

Most recently, the building, owned by developer Farshad Ghiaci, 68, has been used as a gym and arts centre.

Brighton and Hove City Council granted planning permission for a change to educational use – and for BIMM to knock the three smallest dance studios together to create a larger space.

The college said that it wanted to turn a large storage area into smaller vocal studios and rehearsal rooms while retaining an existing auditorium.

BIMM added that the site would also be used by its partner college, the Institute for Contemporary Theatre.

The council gave BIMM three years to start work on the internal changes and said that cycle parking must be in place before the building could open to students.

Once the music school moves in, it will have three months to submit a travel plan to the council.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Brighton Festival Review - Film: Festival of Ideas: I Get Knocked Down at Lewes Depot

Posted On17 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan review

Posted On14 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan

Posted On11 May 2022

Sponsored Editorial

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

Adopting in the pandemic – two parents supported by PACT share their story

Posted On15 Dec 2020

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com