Brighton venue to host free wellness festival

A Brighton venue is to host a wellness festival tomorrow (Monday 30 May) as the half-term holiday week gets under way.

Moulsecoomb Community Leisure Centre has teamed up with an impressive array of organisations for the free event, with activities, food, advice, support and socialising.

The event is aimed at giving local families, especially those who are struggling, an idea of what could be available for them.

Freedom Leisure said: “This event is free to attend and is designed to showcase and introduce all of the organisations who are committed to supporting the community’s wellbeing.”

The doors are due to open at 10am and the event runs until 3pm.

Freedom Leisure said that the Wellbeing Festival would include “demos, workshops, food and fun – there is something for everyone.

“With thanks to our partners, we are thrilled to offer a wide range of information and activities that support your wellbeing – from money management and CV help to mental health, nutrition advice, accessible sport and (fingers crossed) fire engines.

“Pop down to meet the organisations in the community who are here for you.”

The event is expected to showcase activities and topics like yoga, pilates, massage, walking netball, nutrition, singing, therapy and even dentistry.

The groups and organisations taking part include the NHS, Diabetes UK and the Bevy pub.