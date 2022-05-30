Ambulance boss bows out

The chief executive of the ambulance service that covers Brighton and Hove has resigned after being off with ill health.

Philip Astle, the chief executive of the South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb), stood down earlier this month.

David Astley, who chairs the South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Following a period of sickness, Philip Astle has decided to resign from his role as chief executive of Secamb, with effect from Tuesday 17 May.

“Dr Fionna Moore will take on the role of interim chief executive for the next few weeks until further arrangements are made.

“I’d like to thank Fionna for stepping in to lead the organisation in light of this news, to help us all during these busy times.

“I want to also take the opportunity to thank our staff for their continued hard work and commitment to care for our patients as safely as possible.”