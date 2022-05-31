Naked bike ride returns



The Naked Bike Ride is returning to Brighton next month, with hopes of attracting 1,000 riders.

The ride will return to its traditional slot of the second weekend in June following the cancellation of 2020’s ride and the postponement of last year’s until August.

This year, organisers have asked electric scooter riders not to join the ride on police advice.

The ride will begin in Preston Park from midday on Sunday, 12 June, before riding off at 3pm through the centre of Brighton then Hove, before finishing at the naturist beach on Madeira Drive.

Riders strip off in order to highlight the vulnerability of cyclists on the UK’s traffic-congested roads.

The organisers said: “Everyone is invited to come along to ride or simply offer support, in continuing the urgent message that we have no choice for planetary survival but to reduce the use of fossil fuels especially in single occupant private cars.

“Human powered transport is an ecologically sound option which can be made enormously safer by the desirable reduction in cars on the road.”

Nakedness is encouraged but not a requirement. Under 16s must be competent cyclists, clothed, and be in the care of a responsible adult.

As well as electric scooters, organisers have asked people on skates, skateboards, hoverboards and runners not to join the ride.