Police search for wanted man from Brighton
Posted On 31 May 2022 at 6:59 pm
Comment: 0
Police have asked the public to look out for a wanted man from Brighton.
Sussex Police said: “Police are looking for Connor Boxall, from Brighton, who is wanted for arrest.
“Boxall, 23, is wanted in connection with domestic offences, stalking with fear of violence and making threats to kill.
“If you see him, please call 999 immediately, quoting serial 47220096394.”
