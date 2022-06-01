Health chiefs urge patients to order repeat prescriptions before Jubilee bank holidays closures
NHS chiefs are urging patients in Brighton and Hove who need regularly prescribed medication to order repeat prescriptions now – before the Platinum Jubilee bank holidays and weekend closures.
Most pharmacies and doctors’ surgeries will be closed – or open for fewer hours – from Thursday 2 June to Sunday 5 June.
The Brighton and Hove Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said: “Forgetting to get enough supplies of essential medication can put patients’ health at risk and end up putting strain on out-of-hours services which are there to deal with the most urgent health problems.
“We are reminding patients, their families and carers to please check now that they have enough daily medication to see them through the bank holiday break.
“Running out of daily medication over the bank holiday weekend could have serious consequences, especially for patients who rely on their prescriptions to control heart and breathing problems.
“Bank holidays are always busy times of year for the NHS so picking up a repeat prescription in advance really does helps us, help you.”
Those with an urgent medication issue when their GP practice is closed can use NHS 111 with pharmacists available to help online or by phone.
The CCG said that there were other alternatives to the hospital A&E (accident and emergency) department for anyone needing urgent care which was not an emergency over the Platinum Jubilee bank holidays and weekend.
In Brighton and Hove, these include
- NHS 111 by phone or online – 111 is available 24/7 and offers advice and guidance for patients experiencing non-emergency urgent healthcare needs and can advise on local NHS services, connect patients to a medical professional, arrange appointments and offer self-care advice.
- The Walk-in Centre – The Brighton Station Walk-in Centre is located minutes away from Brighton Railway Station at Brighton Station Health Centre is open from 8am to 8pm every day. Anyone can visit Brighton Station Health Centre for treatment as there is no need to be a registered patient. They offer a walk-in service for treatment or patients can call first for a telephone triage with a clinician on 0333 321 0946.
- Pharmacists – A pharmacist can also help, offering treatment advice and recommend remedies, and give guidance on giving medicines to children. No appointment is necessary to see a local pharmacist and most have private consultation areas.
