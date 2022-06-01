Health chiefs urge patients to order repeat prescriptions before Jubilee bank holidays closures

NHS chiefs are urging patients in Brighton and Hove who need regularly prescribed medication to order repeat prescriptions now – before the Platinum Jubilee bank holidays and weekend closures.

Most pharmacies and doctors’ surgeries will be closed – or open for fewer hours – from Thursday 2 June to Sunday 5 June.

The Brighton and Hove Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said: “Forgetting to get enough supplies of essential medication can put patients’ health at risk and end up putting strain on out-of-hours services which are there to deal with the most urgent health problems.

“We are reminding patients, their families and carers to please check now that they have enough daily medication to see them through the bank holiday break.

“Running out of daily medication over the bank holiday weekend could have serious consequences, especially for patients who rely on their prescriptions to control heart and breathing problems.

“Bank holidays are always busy times of year for the NHS so picking up a repeat prescription in advance really does helps us, help you.”

Those with an urgent medication issue when their GP practice is closed can use NHS 111 with pharmacists available to help online or by phone.

The CCG said that there were other alternatives to the hospital A&E (accident and emergency) department for anyone needing urgent care which was not an emergency over the Platinum Jubilee bank holidays and weekend.

In Brighton and Hove, these include