Officials object to plans for 24-hour drink delivery

Police, environmental health and licensing officers have all objected to plans for a 24-hour drink delivery service.

GoSip has applied for a licence to deliver a wide range of beers, ciders, wines, spirits and pre-mixed cocktails from its premises at the Knoll Business Centre, in Old Shoreham Road, Hove.

Brighton and Hove City Council policy allows for new off-licences outside the centre of Brighton and Hove, with a closing time of 11pm at the latest.

But the licence application, in the name of Elliott Hale, seeks permission to take orders around the clock but to deliver drink from 10am to 4am.

GoSip said that it would put in place measures to prevent under-18s from buying alcohol.

But officials raised wider concerns about deliveries to parts of Brighton and Hove where there were problems with drink-related crime and disorder.

The council has two designated areas – a cumulative impact zone (CIZ) and a special stress area (SSA) – where rules governing new licences are tougher.

GoSip’s application is due to be decided by a licensing panel made up of three councillors at a virtual hearing on Thursday 9 June.

A council environmental protection officer Emma Grant asked that deliveries be limited to a 12-hour window from 10am to 10pm.

She said that vehicles could cause a late-night noise nuisance to people in Bellingham Crescent and Old Shoreham Road.

Council licensing officer Emily Fountain said that the application did not comply with council policy and that an off-licence application should be granted until 11pm only.

She said: “The licensing authority and Sussex Police already have specific concerns around the delivery of alcohol off the premises due to issues around the end location of delivery, not limited to age verification checks.

“There are concerns that increased levels of alcohol would be delivered into the CIZ and SSA from other areas, as well as concerns over the personal safety of drivers when having to refuse a delivery at the end destination.”

Sussex Police licensing inspector Michelle Palmer-Harris was concerned about the risk of proxy sales – over-18s buying alcohol for under-18s – particularly through online orders delivered through the post.

She said: “The nature of this type of alcohol delivery service leads to concerns around alcohol being delivered in the early hours to persons who are already intoxicated, to persons continuing to drink after having been for a night out or to extend drinking at a party.

“This is particularly relevant even when a premises licence is being applied for outside the city centre, as the alcohol can be ordered, via delivery driver, back into more problematic areas such as the cumulative impact area and the special stress area where high levels of crime and disorder are already recorded.”

The licensing panel meeting is due to meet at 10am on Thursday 9 June and the meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.