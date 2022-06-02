Elderly pedestrian in hospital after collision in Brighton

An elderly pedestrian is still in hospital with serious injuries more than a week after a collision in Brighton, Sussex Police said.

The force issued an appeal for witnesses and information about the crash which happened in Gloucester Road on Monday 23 May.

Sussex Police said: “Police investigating a collision between a van and an elderly pedestrian in Brighton are still appealing for witnesses.

“Emergency services responded to the incident in Gloucester Road, at the junction with Tidy Street, about 11.55am on Monday 23 May.

“The pedestrian – a woman in her eighties – sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment, where she remains at this time.

“A section of the road was temporarily closed while emergency services were in attendance.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any relevant footage is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk quoting Operation Halstead.”