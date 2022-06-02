Speeding traffic and road death prompt councillor to start petition

An Independent councillor has started an online petition to improve road safety along a busy road in his ward where a motorcyclist recently died.

Councillor Peter Atkinson, who represents North Portslade, started the petition after residents raised concerns about speeding traffic in Fox Way between Mile Oak and the A293 Hangleton Link Road.

Councillor Atkinson said: “I’m calling on the city council to take urgent action on road safety and traffic calming along Fox Way, in North Portslade.

“Residents have been raising the issue of speeding traffic along this stretch of road for a number of years now but the answer from the council has always been that this stretch of road has a good record in terms of accidents.

“Well, tragically, that’s no longer the case following a fatal collision recently involving motorcyclist, Luke Batchelor, and a speeding car.

“We shouldn’t have had to wait for someone to lose their life before action is taken.”

Councillor Atkinson is asking Brighton and Hove City Council to produce a plan urgently on traffic calming and speed signage.

He said: “The section of this road between Henge Way and Harebell Drive is quite straight and is bordered on one side by a field. This encourages some drivers to drive along here at dangerous and reckless speeds.

“And then, when it approaches Harebell Drive, there is a bend which conceals the exit from this road and there have been many near misses.”

The petition itself says: “We, the undersigned, call on the council to urgently review the problem of speeding vehicles in Fox Way, in North Portslade, in particular along the stretch of road between Foredown Road and Hamilton Close.

“This review should include what road safety and traffic calming measures could be introduced to avoid incidents, near misses and accidents for road users and pedestrians alike”

It can be accessed at https://democracy.brighton-hove.gov.uk/mgEPetitionDisplay.aspx?id=832.