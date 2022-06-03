Drag queens glam up ready for Race for Life

Drag queens have been strutting their stuff as they prepare for the Race for Life next month.

Scarlett Fever, Lydia L’Scabies and Boss got in some glittering crowd-stopping practice for the event on Brighton seafront.

The trio, in high heels and shimmering gowns, were sharing the message that Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life is for everyone – women, men, children, kings, queens and everything in between.

The queens, from Proud Cabaret in Kemp Town, want others to support the charity’s life-saving work and sign up for one of the six events taking place around Sussex at raceforlife.org.

Scarlett, from Brighton, who was accompanied by her ventriloquist puppet Roxie, has her own good reason to be part of the Race for Life.

She said: “My brother, Kian, was diagnosed with leukaemia aged 13. He’s now 18 and is one year cancer-free. It was a really rough time but he was so brave and so strong, especially at that young age.

“I’m really proud of him and really proud to be supporting Race for Life in his honour. I hope we’ll be able to beat cancer for future generations.”

The “T” (gossip) from the queens is that everyone is welcome at Race for Life – and dressing up is part of the fun.

Boss said: “All of us know people affected by cancer. We can’t do the science ourselves but we can all help make a difference by taking part in Race for Life and raising money for further research.

“And while of course there is a serious cause behind it, the events can be a lot of fun! Dressing up is encouraged – put on whatever makes you feel good and be a queen for the day. Use your creativity and humour. We highly recommend it.”

The drag queens joined other drag artists Ella Vaday, Kitty Scott-Claus and River Medway, former contestants on RuPaul’s Drag Race, to encourage others around the country to sign up for Race for Life events. Ella Vaday’s mum is currently in treatment for breast cancer.

Every year about 55,800 people have cancer diagnosed in the south – east and one in two Britons born after 1960 will get cancer in their lifetime.

Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, helping to save more lives.

Cancer Research UK said that the Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, was an inspiring series of 3k, 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events.

Every year they raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research. The events are open to people of all ages and abilities.

Women, men and children can choose from 3k, 5k and 10k events. There is also a chance to take part in Pretty Muddy, a mud-splattered obstacle course and there’s a Pretty Muddy Kids option.

There are events at Stanmer Park, in Brighton, on Saturday 2 July and Sunday 3 July.

There are other events in Eastbourne, Hastings, Horsham and Worthing this month.

Lynn Daly, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Sussex, said: “We’re dazzled by the support from Scarlet, Boss and Lydia and the rest of the queens and staff at Proud.

“Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life. So we’re asking people across the region: “Who will you Race for?”

“Our Race for Life events are open to all. For some people, Race for Life is literally a walk in the park – slow and steady still wins. For others, it’s a jog. Others may opt to push themselves harder, taking up the challenge of the 10K distance and even pushing for a new personal best time.

“But whichever option people choose, we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities in ballgowns or jogging bottoms, tiaras or trainers. Race for Life in Sussex will be fun, emotional, colourful, uplifting and unforgettable.”