Brighton and Hove Albion’s 2022-23 fixture list published

Brighton and Hove Albion travel to Old Trafford for the opening match of the new season.

The Seagulls are due to play Manchester United on Sunday 7 August, with a 2pm kick-off.

The Premier League published the 2022-23 fixture list this morning (Thursday 16 June).

Albion’s first home game the following weekend is against Newcastle United.

Brighton then travel to West Ham followed by a match at the Amex against Leeds United before the first midweek league fixture at Fulham on Tuesday 30 August.

The first match against arch-rivals Crystal Palace is scheduled for the weekend of Saturday 17 September, with the return match on the weekend of Saturday 11 February.

Brighton travel to Liverpool on the weekend of Saturday 1 October and to Manchester City on the weekend of Saturday 22 October. A week later Chelsea visit the Amex.

Albion have an early winter break when the World Cup finals take place, hosting Aston Villa on the weekend of Saturday 12 November.

They travel to Southampton for their next match on Monday 26 December. And on New Year’s Eve, Saturday 31 December, Brighton host Arsenal.

They then travel to Everton for the first match of 2023 on Monday 2 January, followed – after the FA Cup Third Round – by a home clash with Liverpool.

Manchester United are due at the Amex on the weekend of Saturday 18 March.

Brighton travel to Spurs at Easter – the weekend of Saturday 8 April – followed by a trip to Chelsea a week later and the visit of Man City a week after that.

And then there’s a long run in, with the final game of the season at the end of May. The month starts with the visit of Everton on the weekend of Saturday 6 May and a trip to Arsenal a week later.

The final home match of the season is against Southampton on the weekend of Saturday 20 May and the last match is at Aston Villa, with a 4pm kick-off in Sunday 28 May.