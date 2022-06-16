Oi! Oi! Peter And The Test Tube Babies announce rare Lewes concert

Oi! Oi! those loveable local punk herberts, Peter & The Test Tube Babies have announced that they will be rockin’ on up at the ever popular Con Club which is based at 139 High Street, Lewes, BN7 1XS,GB on Sunday 30th October 2022.

The iconic 70s and 80s punk rock band will be celebrating over 40 amazing years of mayhem. Since their first album in 1982, The Tubes have been on the case ever since!

They need little or no introduction to the punk fraternity, but here is a quick lowdown for the uninitiated. They are a Brighton punk band who were originally formed by a couple of ‘Peacehaven Wild Kids’, by the name of Peter Bywaters and Derek ‘Strangefish’ Greening, in the grand old year of 1978. After completing a Peel session, their first recorded release was to be featured on the legendary ‘Vaultage 78’ compilation album, which was a showcase of local punk talent at the time.

Since then, they’ve released at least 15 albums with the last one being 2020’s ‘FUCTIFANO’ which was released by Arising Empire Records on 6th March of that year. This followed on from the highly acclaimed ‘That Shallot’ album from 2017. The debut was the legendary ‘P*ssed and Proud’ live recordings platter that was originally released in 1982 on No Future Records. It was recorded at three venues Hammersmith, Wood Green, and Brighton during the August bank holiday of 1982.

The Lewes concert is being put on by punk rock promoters Death or Glory Promotions and you can find ticket details HERE.

Just giving folks the heads up, that hopefully over the past 40 years you have been kind to the above bloke! Yep the one and only original Test Tube boy, Del Greening, has written his memoirs and will be publishing it in a book that should see the light of day this year. It’s titled ‘Jinxed: How Not To Rock ‘N’ Roll’ and will be published by Tome & Metre Books…………You have been warned!!!!!!!

Find out more about Peter & The Test Tube Babies at www.testtubebabies.co.uk