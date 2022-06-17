Nightmare neighbours face tougher measures

Nightmare neighbours could face a crackdown if councillors back new measures to deal with complaints about anti-social behaviour from tenants across Brighton and Hove.

One of the measures could be to issue “community protection notices” (CPN) to people causing problems.

Failing to comply with a CPN is a criminal offence and the courts can fine offenders and make further orders backed by the threat of a prison sentence.

The measure is among more than half a dozen recommendations after a review by council housing officials “with crucial input from residents”.

The review followed frequent complaints by tenants, leaseholders and their representatives about anti-social behaviour.

A deputation of people living in two council blocks in Hollingdean – Nettleton Court and Dudeney Lodge – asked Brighton and Hove City Council for help last year.

They asked the council and police to take action after long-standing problems with noise and harassment.

And in Craven Vale, in east Brighton, residents criticised the council for housing drug dealers on the estate near known drug addicts and people recovering from drink and drug problems.

Details of the review are included in a report going before the council’s Housing Committee next Wednesday (22 June).

The report shares common themes raised during the review, including

The need for better communication with residents

Taking responsibility to deal with cases

More sensitivity and awareness on the impact of anti-social behaviour on victims

Clearer information on the council’s website

Clearer performance reporting

Clearer information on reporting anti-social behaviour

More sensitivity when responding to residents with poor mental health.

Training and support for staff

…

Recommendations in the report suggest a review of the “sensitive lets” policy, increased use of satisfaction surveys and the creation of a rapid response strategy.

The report said: “Everyone should feel safe and secure in their home and not suffer from anti-social behaviour, nuisance, or harassment.

“We will take steps to prevent anti-social behaviour (ASB) from occurring, and where it does occur, we will aim to take swift and effective action to find a lasting solution while supporting the victims of ASB and supporting behaviour change of the perpetrator.”

The council’s tenancy management team surveyed 140 tenants who either were experiencing or had experienced anti-social behaviour. The team received 18 responses.

An additional survey of 36 tenants who had experienced hate-related anti-social behaviour received three responses.

Communication was a common theme during the survey, with delays in updating tenants on officers’ progress with their cases.

A task and finish group comprising 13 tenants raised concerns about the length of time taken to deal with anti-social behaviour, the language used and the focus on supporting perpetrators.

The group told the council that it must do better at managing victims’ expectations as they were not always aware of the complexity of cases.

The next steps are likely to include council officials drawing up a new “anti-social behaviour policy”.

The Housing Committee is due to meet at Hove Town Hall at 4pm on Wednesday 22 June. The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.