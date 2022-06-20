Police search for wanted Brighton man Mark Turner

Police have asked for the public’s help as they try to trace a wanted Brighton man, Mark Turner.

Sussex Police said this afternoon (Monday 20 June): “Police are searching for Mark Turner, who is wanted on recall to prison.

“Turner, 36, had been serving a sentence for possession of an offensive weapon.

“He is believed to be in the Brighton area.

“If you see him, do not approach him but call 999, quoting serial 47220103700.”

He was arrested last September and charged with having a masonry hammer in a public, namely the Robert Dyas shop, in Western Road, Brighton.