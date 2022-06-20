BREAKING NEWS

Police search for wanted Brighton man Mark Turner

Posted On 20 Jun 2022 at 5:34 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Mark Turner

Police have asked for the public’s help as they try to trace a wanted Brighton man, Mark Turner.

Sussex Police said this afternoon (Monday 20 June): “Police are searching for Mark Turner, who is wanted on recall to prison.

“Turner, 36, had been serving a sentence for possession of an offensive weapon.

“He is believed to be in the Brighton area.

“If you see him, do not approach him but call 999, quoting serial 47220103700.”

He was arrested last September and charged with having a masonry hammer in a public, namely the Robert Dyas shop, in Western Road, Brighton.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Brighton Festival Review - Film: Festival of Ideas: I Get Knocked Down at Lewes Depot

Posted On17 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan review

Posted On14 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan

Posted On11 May 2022

Sponsored Editorial

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com