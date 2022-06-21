BREAKING NEWS

New trial date set for Sue Addis murder trial

A new date has been set for the trial of Hove teenager Pietro Addis on a charge of murdering his grandmother.

Sue Addis

Addis, 19, is due to go back on trial before a jury on Monday 20 February next year.

He admits killing the popular Brighton restaurant boss Sue Addis in January last year but denies murder.

She was stabbed to death in the bath at her home in Cedars Gardens, Brighton.

Addis, of Radinden Manor Road, Hove, admitted manslaughter at Lewes Crown Court but his trial for murder was aborted last month.

The new trial date was set at a hearing at Lewes Crown Court today before Judge Christine Laing, the honorary recorder of Brighton and Hove.

Addis remains remanded in custody.

