Portslade level crossing is now closed

The level crossing by Portslade station on Boundary Road is now closed after confusion yesterday.

Both Brighton and Hove City Council and Brighton and Hove Buses announced yesterday morning it would be closing for four days for electrical works to take place.

But the council then said this work would be delayed – and then deleted both tweets. Meanwhile, UK Power Networks, which is undertaking the works at the junction of Boundary Road and Victoria Road, said it would not need to be closed at all.

But last night, after the work started, engineers discovered it would have to be closed after all – although the crossing remains open for pedestrians and cyclists.

Brighton and Hove Buses have diversions in place until Saturday, 2 July, but UK Power Networks says the work will be completed as soon as possible.

A spokesperson for UK Power Networks said: “We apologise to residents for the disruption while we complete urgent repairs to an underground cable fault at the junction of Victoria Road and Boundary Road, Portslade.

“Overnight for safety reasons, due to the fault location, we needed to close the level crossing to traffic to progress excavations and repairs.

“The crossing remains open for pedestrians and cyclists. Engineers are working hard to complete this essential work as quickly as possible.”

Buses on 6, 46, 96 and 98 routes will be diverted via Old Shoreham Road, Olive Road and Portland Road.

The bus service 98 will not be able to serve Carlton Terrace, and passengers who board from Carlton Terrace will need to board from Portslade Station (Stop C).

You can check your journey before you travel on the Brighton and Hove Buses app or on their website: https://www.buses.co.uk/directions