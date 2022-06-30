BREAKING NEWS

The Men They Couldn’t Hang announce Brighton concert

Posted On 30 Jun 2022 at 12:02 pm
By :
The Men They Couldn’t Hang

The Men They Couldn’t Hang (TMTCH) came together in 1984 to perform at the alternative music festival in Camden Town alongside the legendary Pogues and the Boothill Foot-Tappers.

TMTCH came about as a result of Paul Simmonds, Philip ‘Swill’ Odgers and his brother Jon, (veterans of the Southampton based pop-punk band ‘Catch 22’), meeting the Pogues roadie Stefan Cush whilst busking in Shepherds Bush in London. Their early line up was Stefan Cush (vocals/guitar), Paul Simmonds (guitar/bouzouki/keyboards), Philip Odgers (vocals/guitar, tin whistle, melodica), Jon Odgers (drums/percussion) and Shanne Bradley (bass/flute).

The Men They Couldn’t Hang live at the Concorde 2, Brighton 20.11.21 (pic Andy Murphy) (click pic to enlarge)

Championed by the late John Peel their first single, a cover of Eric Bogle’s ‘Green Fields of France’ (1984), became a big hit on the UK Indie charts and a staple of Peel’s festive 50. Their first album, ‘Night of a Thousand Candles’, was released in 1985. It includes the singles ‘Ironmasters’ and ‘Greenback Dollar’. Signing for MCA the following year, they recorded their second album, ‘How Green Is The Valley’, produced by Mick Glossop. Included on this album are the singles ‘Gold Rush’, ‘Shirt Of Blue’ and ‘Ghosts Of Cable Street’.

Tom Spencer from The Men They Couldn’t Hang appearing with The Professionals at The Forum, Tunbridge Wells 13.10.21 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge!)

Wind the clocks forward and the band released their latest 13 track albumCock-A-Hoop in 2020, which was their nineteenth offering. This was followed by theirRed Kite Rising EP which was unleashed back in February. Of particular note in their back catalogue is their 2002 released album of unreleased recordings dating from 1982 and later demo material, which was put together and packaged as ‘The Brighton Sessions’.

And talking of Brighton, the band have announced that they will be performing a one-off live concert at the ever popular Concorde 2 music venue which is located on Brighton seafront on Saturday 26th November 2022. Purchase your concert tickets from the venue HERE.

Visit The Men They Couldn’t Hang’s website for further information – www.tmtch.co.uk and to listen to their material visit their Bandcamp page HERE.

The Concorde 2 will be hosting the concert  (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey Photography) (click pic to enlarge)

