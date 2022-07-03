Police searching for hit and run driver

Sussex Police has issued an appeal for help to trace a hit and run driver.

The force said: “Police are currently investigating a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle which failed to stop at the scene.

“The incident occurred on the B2112 New Road, between Ditchling and Clayton, shortly after 6am today (Sunday 3 July).

“Anyone who saw what happened or captured the incident on dash cam is urged to email collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk quoting Operation Kempston.

“Specifically, officers are keen to hear from anyone who sees a white van, possibly on a 2015 plate, which has damage to its headlight and is missing its nearside wing mirror.

“A section of the road remains closed at this time and motorists are urged to seek alternative routes.”