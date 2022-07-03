BREAKING NEWS

Police searching for hit and run driver

Posted On 03 Jul 2022 at 3:55 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Sussex Police has issued an appeal for help to trace a hit and run driver.

The force said: “Police are currently investigating a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle which failed to stop at the scene.

“The incident occurred on the B2112 New Road, between Ditchling and Clayton, shortly after 6am today (Sunday 3 July).

“Anyone who saw what happened or captured the incident on dash cam is urged to email collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk quoting Operation Kempston.

German Doner Kebab

“Specifically, officers are keen to hear from anyone who sees a white van, possibly on a 2015 plate, which has damage to its headlight and is missing its nearside wing mirror.

“A section of the road remains closed at this time and motorists are urged to seek alternative routes.”

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Brighton Festival Review - Film: Festival of Ideas: I Get Knocked Down at Lewes Depot

Posted On17 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan review

Posted On14 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan

Posted On11 May 2022

Sponsored Editorial

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com