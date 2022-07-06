Support ends for discharged hospital patients, prompting questions from watchdog

A phone support service for thousands of patients after they leave hospital has ended, prompting a watchdog to ask council and NHS chiefs what help they plan to offer.

David Liley, chief officer of Healthwatch Brighton and Hove, said that it had been forced to close the hospital discharge wellbeing project – known as HOPs – at the end of last month.

The decision was taken “following the removal of NHS funding”, he said, pulling the plug on a project which was started in response to the covid-19 pandemic in April 2020.

Mr Liley has submitted a written question to Brighton and Hove City Council’s Health and Wellbeing Board about the situation.

He said: “Healthwatch volunteers helped approximately 2,700 local people over the covid period.

He asked: “What plans does the NHS have in place to continue to support people, in the city, post hospital discharge, with proactive telephone support?

“Are these plans restricted to older people and do they include support for younger people with emotional and wellbeing issues, particularly those who are at risk of self-harm and suicide?”

His question is due to be asked next Tuesday (12 July) when the Health and Wellbeing Board is due to meet at Hove Town Hall.

The board is made up of councillors, health chiefs and council officials – as well as non-voting members from the community and voluntary sector.

Volunteers working on the hospital discharge wellbeing project contacted people after they had left hospital to see if they needed support or had any concerns.

A total 3,095 people were referred to the project and it “actively supported 1,722 people from April 2020 to April 2021”, according to a Healthwatch report.

From April 2020 to January this year, the service referred 542 people to community support and helped 681 people who had concerns after leaving hospital.

The Health and Wellbeing Board meeting is due to start at 2pm next Tuesday and is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.