Working Men’s Club announce new Brighton concert

Of all of the acts I witnessed performing live at the ‘Mutations Festival’ in Brighton from 4th to 7th November last year, Heavenly Recordings artists Working Men’s Club were my favourites.

They hail from Todmorden in West Yorkshire and were formed in mid-2018 by vocalist/guitarist Sydney Minsky-Sargeant, guitarist Giulia Bonometti, and drummer Jake Bogacki. After the release of their debut single ‘Bad Blood’, the band evolved towards a more electronic sound, with Bonometti and Bogacki leaving the project, replaced by bassist Liam Ogburn, and multi-instrumentalists Mairead O’Connor and Rob Graham.

Their self-titled 47 minute debut album hit the unsuspecting world on 2nd October 2020 and I have been playing my copy ever since, along with the arguably even finer single sided 12” Megamix that preceded the LP on 29th August 2020. I wanted to urgently see the live quartet again at my earliest opportunity and little did I know that a mere six days later my wish would come true.

I was attending the ‘Louder Than Words Festival’ at the Innside Hotel in Manchester from 12th to 14th November and on my way to the hotel, my eyes were drawn out of the taxi window to a poster outside a venue that was stating that Working Men’s Club were performing that very night. No sooner had I noticed the poster, when the taxi stopped. My hotel was only a few yards away from the event which was to happen at the O2 Ritz. I just had to go……I did and it was brilliant!

Wind the clock forward to 2022 and Working Men’s Club announced that they were not only performing live at The Great Escape in Brighton in May, but will also dropping a brand new album titled ‘Fear Fear’ on 15th July and that they would be playing a Resident music outstore concert at the Komedia Brighton just a handful of days after its release. “I had better cane the album from 15th to 19th July then” I thought to myself!

Fans that missed out or who were not able to attend the forthcoming 20th July concert, will now be rather pleased to learn that Working Men’s Club are going to be playing some of their biggest shows to date in the UK and Ireland in November, which includes Glasgow, Newcastle, Birmingham, Bristol, Dublin, Manchester, Cambridge, London and a performance here in Brighton at Chalk https://www.facebook.com/chalkvenue.live on Tuesday 22nd November.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (8th July) at 10am from workingmensclub.net/live and the Brighton concert ticket information can also be found on the Chalk website HERE and via promoters One Inch Badge HERE.

Working Men’s Club are:

Sydney Minsky-Sargeant (vocals/guitar/drum machine/synth)

Liam Ogburn (bass)

Mairead O’Connor (guitar/keyboards/vocals)

Hannah Cobb (synth/guitar)

Purchase Working Men’s Club music at store.workingmensclub.net

Find out more at workingmensclub.net