Brighton bands living out teenage fantasies this weekend

Something a little novel is going down this Saturday night (9th July 2022) at the ever-popular Green Door Store in Brighton, as a trio of local talent will be living out their teenage fantasies at a ‘covers party’ by playing music made famous by their idols instead of performing all of their own material.

It will feature…….

PROJECTOR starring as The Pixies

ELLiS⋆D starring as T.Rex

The Famous People starring as The Smiths.

Brighton’s PROJECTOR who will be taking on Pixies material from the ‘Surfa Rosa’ and ‘Doolittle’ era for Saturday’s gig, formed in 2017. They fuse the abrasive tendencies of Sonic Youth with the lushest alt-pop of the 90’s, inhabiting a space where the most infectious melodies sit alongside experimental musicality.

A run of blistering live shows earned them the billing on Latitude Festival Highlights, a string of packed Great Escape shows and support slots with Blood Red Shoes, Kid Kapichi, Deap Vally, Tigercub and the Xcerts.

In 2018 they were the first awardees of PRS & Festival Republic’s ‘Rebalance’ initiative, and their debut EP ‘How Does It Feel?’ was welcomed by DIY, Clash and Dork, praising its ‘cinematic noir’, ‘stabbing urgency’ and ‘visceral grunge pop’. You can listen to and/or purchase it HERE.

In 2019 they were awarded the PRS Open Fund to release their second EP. EP2 sees Projector morph beyond the territory of the three piece and into more sonically adventurous territory.

A year ago they dropped their ‘ZERO’ EP which is a brutal expansion on their grunge-pop pallet. Grinding electronics, drum machines and a hyper energetic pace add a new grit to PROJECTOR’s characteristically razor sharp songwriting and Pixies flavour dual-vocals. It can be found on the 4 track ‘ZERO’ EP HERE.

Back in May PROJECTOR dropped their ‘Hell In My Head’ which you can find HERE and watch the homemade video HERE.

Find out more about the band at www.projectorprojector.co.uk

Also on the bill on Saturday night will be ELLiS⋆D starring as T.Rex. The Brighton & Hove News Music Team covered their ‘We Are The Last Generation’ EP launch concert at the Green Door Store back in December last year, where we reported thus:

“Finally, to the stage was headliner ELLiS⋆D, opening with title track of the new EP ‘We Are The Last Generation’. It was instantly obvious why there was such excitement around this release, the powerful vocals mixed with melodic guitar backing created an exciting atmosphere for the crowd to join in with. With other songs from the EP ‘Unison’ and ‘Pesticide’ played alongside previous releases ‘Homecoming Queen’. The set held the crowd’s attention for the full 45 minutes, with the punters really enjoying the powerful music and experience created by ELLiS⋆D”.

Visit ELLiS⋆D’s ‘linktree’ HERE.

Completing the bill on Saturday night will be The Famous People who refer to themselves as “slurry jangle jank”. They dropped their debut single ‘Sultry Summer Blues’ at the end of April, and will be playing their versions of a few numbers made famous by The Smiths.

You can watch their live version ‘Sultry Summer Blues’ at Brighton’s South Lanes Studios HERE as part of The Loft Sessions.

Purchase your tickets for the 9th July ‘covers party’ concert HERE.