Heatwave alert for Brighton and Hove all week

Brighton and Hove has been placed on heatwave alert all week by the Met Office, the government’s official weather forecaster.

The Met Office said: “There is a 90 per cent probability of ‘heat health alert’ criteria being met between 9am on Monday and 9am on Friday.”

It said that conditions would become “very hot … temperatures are expected to reach the low thirties”.

They could also remain at a level that prompts a “heat health alert” into next week as well.

The Met Office said: “There is the potential for a brief dip in temperatures on Thursday and early Friday, although still feeling very warm, which may result in alert levels being reduced.

“This will be followed by a return to hot or very hot temperatures from late Friday and into the following week.”

The amber heat health alert, said the Met Office, “requires social and healthcare services to target specific actions at high-risk groups”.

The forecaster’s general advice included: “Look out for others, especially older people, young children and babies and those with underlying health conditions.

“Close curtains on rooms that face the sun to keep indoor spaces cooler and remember it may be cooler outdoors than indoors.

“Drink plenty of fluids and avoid excess alcohol, dress appropriately for the weather and slow down when it is hot.”