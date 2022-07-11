Hospital discharges Hove scooter rider, 8, after hit and run as police seek footage

An eight-year-old scooter rider who was seriously injured in a hit and run crash in Hove has been discharged from hospital.

But Sussex Police issued an appeal for footage today (Monday 11 July) as they try to track down the driver who failed to stop.

The boy was riding a scooter when the crash happened in New Church Road, near Hove Museum, by the corner of Pembroke Gardens.

The force said: “Police are seeking witnesses and relevant footage following a collision involving a vehicle and a scooter in Hove.

“The incident happened in New Church Road at the junction with Pembroke Gardens at about 9.10pm on Friday 1 July.

“An eight-year-old boy suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.

“The driver of a white or light-coloured hatchback car left the scene without stopping.”

A Roads Policing Unit (RPU) officer said: “It is concerning that the driver of the vehicle failed to stop at the scene of this collision where a child was seriously injured and in distress.

“We urgently wish to speak with them about this matter and are appealing for any residents in the area with relevant CCTV or doorbell cameras or anyone with dashcam footage in the area at the time to come forward.

“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 1418 of 01/07.”

To read our original report of the crash, click here.