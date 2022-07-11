Police ask for public’s help to find wanted man

Sussex Police issued an appeal for help to find a wanted man this morning (Monday 11 July).

The force is looking for Glenn Waters, 36, formerly of Prince Charles Close, Southwick, to return him to prison.

Waters was jailed for 10 weeks in May by magistrates for assaulting Leanne Allen in April at the Dale Hill Hotel and Golf Club, in Ticehurst, East Sussex.

Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for information to find Glenn Waters who is wanted on recall to prison.

“The 36-year-old, formerly of Southwick, was serving a 10-week prison sentence for assault on a woman in Sussex.

“He was released on licence but this was revoked following a report by the probation service.

“Officers are now seeking to locate Waters, who they also wish to speak to in connection with separate reports of assaults occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH) on Wednesday 25 May and Friday 1 July.

“It is believed he has links to the Brighton, Eastbourne and Worthing areas.

“Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 1504 of 20/05/2022.

“Information can also be reported to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”