Bevendean baby boomers hold picnic reunion



Schools, youth clubs and pubs from Bevendean past were invoked at a special reunion picnic for baby boomers last weekend.

Members of the Bevendean Baby Boomers Facebook page met for a picnic held on Farm Green in Lower Bevendean on Saturday afternoon (9 July).

An estimated 100 people enjoyed the warm weather while catching up with others who had lived in Higher or Lower Bevendean since the 1950s.

Organiser of the event, Geoff Fitch said that it “proved to be a very satisfying and worthwhile event all around.”

He said: “We reminisced as we do on Bevendean Baby Boomers about the school, the youth club, football team, the church and all the other activities we took part in.

“Just prior to the pandemic we planned to hold some sort of get together but like many things it had to be put off.

“Now we have decided that the time is right to have that get-together as although many of us chat on Facebook and messenger we haven’t actually met for a number of years.

“Bevendean was one of the areas like Coldean and Woodingdean to have sprung up in the post war years.

“Back in those halcyon days, Bevendean had a number of shops that sold almost everything, the White Admiral pub, a football team and many other things.”

The Facebook page has almost 600 members and Mr Fitch said appetite for a second event was strong among attendees.