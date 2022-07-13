Former soldier opens art gallery in Hove with pledge to help domestic abuse survivors

A former soldier is opening an art gallery in Hove with a pledge to donate money from the sale of his own original work to a charity for survivors of domestic abuse.

Nathan King, known as “Kingez”, will also provide a platform for art that has been donated to the charity, KidsOut, which helps women and children fleeing domestic abuse.

Mr King, 51, served as an infantryman with the Queen’s Regiment during the first Gulf War – just over 30 years ago – as well as during two tours in Northern Ireland.

Although he was born in Brighton, Mr King moved to New York after leaving the forces where he joined his family and the protection officer for the British ambassador.

It was in New York that his interest in art grew. He was fascinated by street art which made art accessible to those who would probably never consider visiting a gallery.

On returning to Brighton, and despite never having painted before, his first work, a painting of Amy Winehouse, sold for £3,500 within three hours of it hanging on a gallery wall.

Now, he is preparing to open the Hove Street Art Gallery – on Saturday 30 July – with collections for sale by 10 artists, some recognised internationally, and with prices to suit all pockets.

At the gallery, in Hove Street, all works of art for sale will be original works, with many including the option to purchase limited edition prints.

After learning about KidsOut, Mr King said that he was moved by the charity’s “incredible work” supporting women and children in British refuges after fleeing domestic abuse as well as those living in poverty.

Among the hundreds of refuges to have received support from the charity, three are in the Brighton and Hove area.

He has previously raised money for the charity by auctioning his work and provides a platform for art that has been donated to the charity.

Mr King pledged to donate £200 from every sale of his own original art to KidsOut – and he said that he would encourage all exhibiting artists to donate a sum too.

He added: “Even a donation of £20 will buy a child in a refuge a new pair of shoes which might just stop them from being bullied at school for being the ‘scruffy kid’.”

For more information about KidsOut, go to https://www.kidsout.org.uk.